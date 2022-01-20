Show your spirit! The Winter Olympics may not be here just yet, but the Opening Ceremony uniforms most definitely are. Ralph Lauren was tapped to outfit the athletes this year and their innovative outerwear didn’t disappoint. The fashion house dropped a handful of jackets, pants and accessories with a special insulation that keeps the warmth in and the cold out.

But the first-of-its-kind material isn’t exclusive to Olympic athletes — fans can get their hands on the clothes just the same. So whether you’re looking to have a matchy-matchy moment with your favorite player or simply want to rep the USA at your viewing party, hop on over to the Ralph Lauren website, STAT.

There’s a handful of options available for purchase at a range of price points, so there’s something for just about everyone. From the Opening ceremony Anorak, which retails for $1,998, and the fleece Jacket, which costs $245, to the Women’s leggings, which go for $298, it’s going to be tricky to choose just one item from the collection.

“Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades and we’re thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting-edge, sustainable and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Sarah Hirshland said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “America’s elite athletes have worked a lifetime for the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage. We thank Ralph Lauren for celebrating and support unity them and for pushing the boundaries when developing apparel that serves a purpose for Team USA.”

Ralph Lauren isn’t the only brand supporting Team USA. Volcom has been tapped as the official apparel for the snowboarding team. And yes, you can scoop up their looks right now — just act fast.

The brand dropped a windbreaker, which costs $90, an Iconic Stone Pullover that retails for $65, a Puff Puff Synthetic Down Jacket that goes for $260 and a whole lot more.

Skims was also tapped to dress the players in some comfy, cozy apparel. The fashion brand, which was founded by Kim Kardashian, was also the official sponsor of loungewear and undergarments for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

For the campaign, Skims tapped a handful of athletes including Chloe Kim, Amber Glennice, Oksana Masters and Aja Levans.