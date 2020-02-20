Crisis averted! On Wednesday, February 19, Orlando Bloom revealed that he fixed his misspelled morse code tattoo (phew).

Stars Are Expressing Themselves With Face Tattoos — Including Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Presley Gerber and More!

The actor revisited tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi to adjust the buzzed-about design, correcting the dots. And while he was there, he got a new tat in tribute to his late dog, Sidi.

Stars Are Expressing Themselves With Face Tattoos — Including Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Presley Gerber and More!

This comes about a week after Bloom posted a black-and-white photo of his new ink on Wednesday, February 11, which was supposed to say “Flynn” in morse code as a tribute to his 9-year-old son. But followers were quick to point out that his fresh design had an error and actually read “Frynn.”

“Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog,” Bercsenyi shared in the Instagram update a week later. “Conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on Pinterest 😁 + Life is officially back to normal.”

To prove that there’s someone else to blame for this minor hiccup, Bloom shared a screenshot of the morse code cheat sheet that he found on the social media platform, along with a photo of the updated ink.

“Finally dot it right!,” the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote in his Insta update on Wednesday. “How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print) 😂 Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy ❤️”

Bloom’s dog Sidi passed away in 2016 after suffering from liver disease for a year. A tribute to Sidi wasn’t in the cards originally, but this oopsie turned out to be the perfect way to honor his beloved pup and his son at the same time.

Flynn is the son of Bloom and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. He was born in January 2011 and the pair divorced two years later in 2013. Nevertheless, the former lovebirds amicably co-parent, even though the actor’s admitted that it’s “not always easy.”

Bloom proposed to his current fiancé Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019. They were originally planning to get married just ten months later in December, but according to an Us Weekly source, there was a change of plans.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” said a source. But, fear not fans, the insider added that they’re still “beyond in love.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)