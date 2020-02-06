Lead Oscars MUA Shares the Surprising Backstage Products Used on Everyone

With the 2020 Oscars just a few days away, we’re spilling a few secrets that the Academy Awards head of beauty, Bruce Grayson, shared exclusively with Us. Specifically, the products you might be surprised to hear are used on every A-lister.

“It is very hectic — think of it like rapid-fire makeup,” he told Us. “Sometimes it can be a little slow and then the next minute ten celebrities might walk in all in a row. You just never know.”

So how does he keep everything in-check? Well, he, of course, has an assistant and a large team — 21 artists — to help him ensure everything runs smoothly. “We all make sure to communicate through one large text thread to make sure everyone is where they need to be.”

And that they’re equipped with everything they need!

Of course, there were a few obvious must-have products kept backstage that we were not surprised to hear he loves. This includes the Original BeautyBlend Sponge, Boscia Blotting Linens and Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer — “The best-in-the-moment skin perfector on the planet,” he told Us. “HD can be unforgiving, but this helps a lot.”

However, there were a few cult-favorite makeup goodies that it was surprising to hear he depends on just as much as the rest of Us. For shimmer he likes Urban Decay Naked Illuminated “to give the shoulders and décolleté dimension” but for the face he turns to the much-beloved Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Collection.

Then there’s Chanel Duo Bronze et Lumiere, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Pressed Powder for a bit of sheer locked coverage.

Naturally, false lashes are key to pretty much every red carpet look. While the stars’ makeup artist has already applied a strip to the lids to touch things up, Grayson might add some Kiss Individual Flare Lashes using Ardell’s Duo Lash Glue. “You never know when you might need to fill in.” He then tops them off with MAC’s False Lashes Waterproof Mascara. “I am always prepared for unexpected tears.”

