One of the perks of being famous is definitely access to the best beauty and fashion items on the market. And for the 2020 Oscars, they’re getting a whole bag stuffed with them.

A-listers will receive the annual Everyone Wins nominee gift bags filled to the brim with all kinds of buzzy products the week of the awards show.

Thanks to Distinctive Assets and presenting sponsor Soma, there are all kinds of incredible finds from silk kimonos to yacht expeditions to personal training sessions. But naturally, at Stylish, we can’t get enough of the beauty and fashion pieces.

Some standouts include Serucell Serum, which helps skin reduce signs of aging from the inside out, RYU gear, which essentially defines athletic chic, and Blush & Whimsy’s gold star necklace.

With so many awesome things packed into one place, it’s no surprise that the whole thing is worth a fortune.

“While this gift bag does always have an impressive value, that is never our goal,” Distinctive Assets founder, Lash Fary, said in a statement. “A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag. While we no longer release an official valuation, this year’s gift bag is one of the best we have ever assembled. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it.”

In addition to being super glamorous and high-price-tag gifts, many of these also give back to philanthropic organizations close to the Hollywood community, such as DIFF Charitable Eyewear’s partnership with PETA.

To check out some of the best beauty and fashion items in this year’s Oscars swag bag, keep scrolling.

