We’re alright with Kacey Musgraves latest collaboration. In fact, we’re obsessed.

The country star partnered with the beloved chic candle brand Boy Smells to drop a must-have named, of course, Slow Burn. (How could you not?)

“It was really a kind of a fun way to bring a song to life, almost in another dimensional sense, you know what I mean? If the song was 3D already, now it’s 4D,” the Grammy-winner told Vogue. “Now it’s got the Smell-O-Vision, if that makes sense!”

The smokey bright gender-fluid candle included notes of black pepper, guaiac wood, with smoked papyrus, amber and tonka bean.

As for the display, the dark pink ombré jar features a simple copper label that was inspired by warm sunsets. Or as the 31-year-old described it “a dark glow…a satisfied sigh.. a summer walk to your favorite bar down the street.”

Surprisingly, the idea for the collab actually came from the Grammy Award winner herself. “I’ve been a fan of the brand for a long time, so I DM’ed them and was like, ‘Hey, if you ever want to collab, I think it’d be really fun,” she told Vogue. “I have a song called ‘Slow Burn,’ and that’d be a really obviously great name for a candle.”

To keep the product tied together with her tune, the inside of the box reads “born in a hurry,” which is a lyric from the opening song on her Golden Hour album.

Similar to the message of the song’s message to slow down, she hopes that this launch will help bring a sense of calm and peace to people’s everyday lives.

“I just think that any little space that you can carve out for yourself in a day [matters], even if it’s just five minutes to just sit there and reflect or just take a breath,” she told Vogue. “Hopefully, this candle just brings a bit of comfort in some way to someone’s space.”

For those looking to indulge in this self-care ritual, you can pick it up at boysmells.com for $39.

