Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the Academy Awards — Watch!

Out with a bang! The 2021 Oscars mark the end of this year’s awards season, but rest assured, the stars certainly served up quite the Stylish finale.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a fairly traditional format, all things considered, with presenters and nominees flocking to a formal red carpet at two venues, Union Station in L.A. or Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, April 25.

And from the second stars arrived, it was clear that there would be no shortage of dazzling jewels, stunning shoes and over-the-top couture gowns.

Glitz and glam met Us at every turn, but a few stars truly blew Us away with their high-fashion frocks. Those deserving of a best-dressed title? Zendaya, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried, Carey Mulligan, and, in our number one slot, Regina King.

5) Serving looks! Zendaya — in all her wind-blown glory — was an absolute vision on the red carpet. Dressed in a yellow Valentino gown with a strapless top and torso cutout, she was quite literally a ray of sunshine at the 2021 Oscars.

Her bling is what really secured her spot on this list though, as she wore a total of 183.3 carats of Bulgari jewels worth an approximated 6 million dollars. Her baubles included a high jewelry necklace which featured a 6,000 carat cushion cut yellow diamond pendant and an additional 128.8 carats of diamonds throughout. She also wore a high jewelry ring and earrings, both featuring yellow diamonds to match her dress.

4) The best actress nominee, showed up to the red carpet in a jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen gown that completely blew Us away. While there was no shortage of white dresses at the Oscars, Davis’ ethereal gown, which featured a cutout bodice design and silk skirt, ranked above the rest. She accessorized her look with Forevermark diamond drop earrings.

3) In line with the Old Hollywood glamour she’s channeled all season long, Seyfried stunned in a statement Armani Privé gown. The tulle number featured a plunging neckline and fanned-out ball skirt. Obviously the Mank actress needed a little glitz. She wore double drop halo earrings, bangles and a ring from Forevermark.

2) Talk about a princess moment! Nominated for best actress, Mulligan quite literally dazzled in a gold Valentino Haute Couture gown made of sequins from top to bottom. The strapless number, which featured a voluminous ball skirt, was very on trend, with an across-the-abs cut out that was seen on a handful of stars.

The Promising Young Woman star accessorized her Academy Awards’ look with Sophia Webster shoes and Cartier Jewelry.

1) Consider Us speechless! The One Night in Miami actress owned the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton satin gown. The gorgeous blue dress had extremely intricate detailing, embroidered with silver sequins and two tones of silver crystals. King paired the look with Louis Vuitton sandals and, obviously, lots of bling courtesy of Forevermark.