All the Details on Serena Williams' 'Edgy, Fun and Flirty' Oscars 'Do

Tennis pro turned beauty queen! All eyes were on Serena Williams at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. While her rose-colored Gucci gown was worthy of major discussion, so was her blunt-cut bob, which Us Weekly’s Stylish got some exclusive BTS intel on.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 40, turned to celebrity hairstylist and Maui Moisture ambassador Alexander Armand to perfect her hair ahead of the ceremony.

“We collaborated and decided to embark on something edgy, fun, and flirty to match the spirit of her dress,” the pro explains. “We opted to use tried and true products that worked well on her previous textured bob since they work well on both textured and straight hair.”

Want to recreate the look at home? You’ll, of course, need to get a short, blunt-cut shop like Williams, before committing to the following steps.

“First, I shampooed her hair with NEW Maui Moisture Strength & Length + Castor & Neem Oil Shampoo and Conditioner to give the hair a hydrating foundation,” says Armand. “Afterwards, I towel blotted the hair to get rid of excess water, parted it in the center, and misted Maui Moisture Oil Mist Weightless Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk all over to seal the cuticle of the hair, reducing frizz and adding lots of shine.”

Then came heat styling. “I blew it out smooth and went over it with a flatiron to give it an extra sleek finish [and then] I applied the NEW Maui Moisture Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongated Gel, a flexible gel that gives hydration and hold all in one, to mold the edges of her hair and get rid of any flyaways.”

As a finishing touch, he spritzed “a few more mists” of the brand’s Moisture Oil Mist Weightless Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk to “give the hair that extra razzle dazzle to slay the carpet—a glossy, high-shine finish.”

And there certainly was no shortage of “razzle dazzle” on the carpet. Williams looked like a million bucks on the red carpet alongside her sister Venus, who attended the event in a white Elie Saab gown featuring a plunging neckline. The athletic duo attended in support of King Richard, which tells the story of their upbringing, starring Will Smith (as Richard Williams), Saniyya Sidney (as Venus) and Demi Singleton (as Serena).

The film was up for six nominations at the Academy Awards — and took home one.

