Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo and Victoria Beckham are forever connected — thanks to one special accessory.

DeSorbo, 31, explained that she got invited to a “very small intimate gathering” event hosted by Beckham, 50, during the Tuesday, April 30, episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast. When it came time to choose an outfit, DeSorbo opted for a navy blue Jacquemus gown featuring a high neckline, cutouts on her sides and a sheer skirt.

She accessorized with a number of silver bracelets including one that wrapped around her forearm. For glam, she donned a full beat including long lashes, a sharp contour and smokey eyeshadow. Her brunette locks were styled in a chic bun.

“Some of [the other guests] showed up in jeans,” the reality star continued. “I was like, ‘I missed the vibe.’ I was in a floor-length dress. Part of it was sheer!” she said as cohost Hannah Berner cracked up.

“I walk up and [Victoria] is like, ‘Oh my God I love your bracelet.’” DeSorbo said, noting the fashion designer was pointing at her upper-arm accessory.

Beckham, 50, continued to compliment DeSorbo’s jewelry, telling her she had been “trying to find a bracelet like that.”

“Immediately I take it right off,” DeSorbo told Berner, 32. “I go, ‘You should try it on.’” After Beckham tried the accessory on, DeSorbo offered the jewelry to the designer.

At first, Beckham refused to take the bangle but after DeSorbo insisted, she accepted the gift.

“I have a friendship bracelet with Victoria Beckham,” DeSorbo quipped. “What do you bitches in jeans have?”

DeSorbo and Beckham snapped a pic together at the event, which the reality star later shared via Instagram. Beckham, for her part, looked elegant in a pale pink frock featuring a flowy top, a cinched waist and a loose skirt. She accessorized with black heels, glossy lips and beachy waves.

“Victoria and I have friendship bracelets so you literally can’t tell me anything moving forward,” DeSorbo captioned the post.