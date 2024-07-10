Hannah Berner’s new Netflix comedy special will have you giggling all the way through the credits.
The comedian and Summer House star released her standup special We Ride At Dawn on Netflix on Tuesday, July 9, and she made sure her whole team got the mentions they deserve. Berner included podcast co-host (and self tan connoisseur) Paige DeSorbo in the ending credits of her new special, attributing her under the title “spray tan.”
The “Giggly Squad” duo shared the experience with fans on Youtube in March, releasing a “spray tan & styling vlog” ahead of the specials recording. Berner, 32, tries on a collection of outfits, looking to DeSorbo, 31, for her opinions. In the end the comedian settles on a Rezek Studio set, featuring a copper corset and pants.
“Success,” Berner tells the camera after deciding on an outfit. “But now I need Paige to tan my whole body, which is hilarious because we don’t even hug … intimacy levels are off the charts”
With plenty of tanning experience, DeSorbo relies on her trusted “Loving Tan” products, which she described as the “holy grail of at-home spray tans.” She has always shared techniques and products with fans across platforms, often while hosting her weekly show “In bed With Paige DeSorbo” on Amazon Live.
DeSorbo — who Berner jokingly describes as “the Picasso of our generation” — advises viewers to allow the skin to dry for a moment during application so that excess can be spread to “blotchy” areas. While applying the at-home tan, Berner tells DeSorbo she’ll make sure to credit her alongside her hair and makeup artist at the end of the special to which DeSorbo replied “I love it.”
Once the tan is complete, Berner rewards DeSorbo’s “incredible work with “six stars.” The Podcast duo’s tanning expertise is on display in Berner’s “We Ride At Dawn,” now streaming on Netflix.