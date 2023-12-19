Paige DeSorbo has one major Summer House regret, and it involves her “soulmate” Hannah Berner.

“I have a lot of regrets from that season. I think about how I could have been a better friend to Hannah,” Paige, 31, revealed on the Monday, December 18, episode of Dear Media’s “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “I think about how I was in the middle and how could I have changed the outcome of Hannah not returning that next season.”

Hannah, 32, announced her departure from Bravo’s Summer House in May 2021 after three seasons. During Hannah’s final summer in the Hamptons, which aired as the show’s fifth season, she experienced major ups and downs with her former housemates, including Luke Gulbranson, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard.

Paige admitted on Monday’s podcast that she acted like “Switzerland” during that “intense” batch of episodes, noting that the fights and Hannah’s eventual firing put her in a “really weird spot.”

“I should have stuck up for Hannah, and I should have stuck up for Amanda, and I should have maybe talked more or said certain opinions,” she shared. “I just always think back and [feel] bad for what Hannah went through that whole year, because that was probably one of the toughest years ever.”

Hannah, meanwhile, said she had “mixed emotions” about not returning to the show when announcing her departure from the series.

“This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s–t. I’ve welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth,” she captioned her May 2021 Instagram post. “As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house.”

She added, “These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me.

When reflecting on Hannah’s Summer House firing during Monday’s podcast episode, Paige said it makes her think “everything happens for a reason.” The two women are still close friends, cohosting a podcast called “Giggly Squad.”

“In no situation would ‘Giggly Squad’ be what ‘Giggly Squad’ is, had Hannah not been fired from that season,” Paige said, referring to the podcast she and Hannah host together. “Because it just put us in a totally different area of our friendship. We no longer were on the show together, which means we didn’t really have certain animosity that comes with being on a reality show. Even though we never had that before, we were always so close, but ‘Giggly Squad’ just would not have taken the form that it took had that not happened.”

Paige remains on Summer House, which returns for season 8 next year.