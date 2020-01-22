Why choose between lipstick or underwear when you can have both and make sure they match? On Wednesday, January 22, clean cosmetics brand Bite Beauty announced its first-ever collaboration with sustainable underwear brand Parade.

The collection includes three exclusive Parade x Bite Beauty lipstick and underwear (in sizes XS-3X) boxes, costing $32 each. The best part is that the sets are inspired by bold, poppy colors, so each one features lipstick and undies in the same color palette.

Depending on which option you choose, the box will either contain Parade’s Re:Play Thong or its new Re:Play Brief and a shade of Bite Beauty’s top-rated Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon (regularly $24 each).

First up is the Balloon Lip Set, ideal for the person who loves a classic, bold red hue. As the brand puts it, the duo is inspired by a “swell of red balloons and biting into a candy apple.” To give it a closer look-see before you add the set to your cart, check out the two shades on each brand’s respective website: the iconic Re:Play Thong in Balloon and Bite’s matte lipstick in the shade Negroni.

Second is the Cherrybomb Lip Set, inspired by yummy “maraschino cherries and red velvet cupcakes.” Inside of the box, you’ll be sent Parade’s Re:Play Thong in its new — and limited-edition — shade, Cherrybomb, plus Bite’s lippie in Red Velvet. These shades are darker than the fire-engine-red colors in the Balloon Lip Set. Think: a richer, deeper hue.

Last but not least is the Bite Lip Set, perfect for the beauty and fashion lover who likes to stand out. This one channels “blackberry jam, love bites and dark orchids” and in Us Weekly’s opinion, it’s born to be selfie’d on Insta. Prepare to fall in love with the Re:Play Brief in Bite and Bite’s beloved lipstick in the shade Acai Smash.

If you’re not in need of any lipstick (shocker!), you can still purchase Parade underwear in the aforementioned shades for $9 a pop. Score!