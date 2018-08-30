Let’s face it, celebrating your dad’s birthday is a big deal — let alone his 60th. And if you late-father is the king of pop? Well, you have to do it in style. That’s just what Paris and Prince Jackson did on Wednesday, August 29, to celebrate their father Michael Jackson’s Diamond Birthday at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now, Paris has become a red carpet staple in the last few years, while brother Prince isn’t in the spotlight as often — but the duo seriously turned out some looks in honor of their dear old pops.

The model and actress of the family decided to stay true to her usual vibe with a glamorous bohemian-inspired look for the affair. Not only did she wear colorful printed silk patterned wide-leg pants, but she also added a sequin-embellished Gucci t-shirt with rainbow letters that she wore tied up and styled to look like a crop. Also key to the look were the Instagram star’s layered necklaces, rose tinted glasses and stacks of boho bracelets. But the one touch that was pure Hollywood: Paris’s metallic silver platform sandals that added to the ultra-70s vibe of the look. Oh, and don’t forget Jackson’s tribute tattoos (including Michael’s signature) were in full view too.

Prince, by contrast, paid direct homage to their late father with his jacket. Michael famously wore a red Napoleonic Hussars jacket with gilded braids in the late ‘90s as part of his signature look (he also wore some killer red leather biker jackets in the day too), so naturally Prince paid homage to the military-style topper with an updated bomber version with similar detailing. The rest of his look was simple: white tee and slouchy black jeans paired with souped-up black sneakers.

All in all, the Jackson sibs stunned for what would have been their father’s 60th birthday, so the bar is set high for his 70th birthday.

