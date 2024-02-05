Paris Jackson is bringing a timeless look to the 2024 Grammys.

The 25-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson graced the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 4, in a sleek cutout black gown by Celine. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a large cutout on her left side and a high thigh slit.

Paris accessorized the chic look with a pair of black strappy heels, a dainty black-and-gold chain bracelet and thin hoop earrings. She wore her long hair down in loose waves and parted to the side. Paris showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup, including bronzed sculpted cheeks, black eyeliner and peachy glossy lips.

There was, however, something noticeably missing from her latest red carpet look. Paris, who normally has over 80 tattoos, had every single one of them covered up for the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, she posted a video to Instagram demonstrating how she transformed her tattooed body into a blank canvas. As she sat in a makeup chair, her makeup team dabbed Cover FX cream foundation all over her tattoos until they magically disappeared.

Paris captioned the post: “#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered. #tattoomakeup #parisjacksoncoverfx #grammysmakeup.”

Fans took to the comments to express their opinions on Paris’ new look.

“I’m confused, Why cover them?! You look amazing as YOU ❤️,” one social media user commented.

Another wrote, “Bro I was just saying earlier today I can’t imagine Paris without her tattoos and here you are 😭😭.”

Others came to Paris’ swift defense. “With or without tattoos you remain incredible and the same beautiful soul inside! 💕”

Another added, “It’s just like wearing makeup guys! Chill she isn’t covering up who she is, she is wanting to be more feminine and glam and I’m all about it.”