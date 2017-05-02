You can never go wrong with an LBD! Paris Jackson made her Met Gala debut in a simple and chic satin Calvin Klein dress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Big Apple on Monday, May 1.

The 19-year-old donned a black tea-length frock with a cutout below the bust. The sleeveless dress showed off many of her tattoos. (She has more than 50!) Jackson wore minimal makeup and accessories and kept the look monochrome with black sandals and black nail polish.

The daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson later hit up Rihanna’s Met Gala afterparty at NYC’s 1Oak nightclub. The aspiring model changed into a much more casual look, sporting a striped dress topped with a distressed denim shirt and Converse sneakers.

The young model only made her red carpet debut earlier this year. She attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 18, in a floral Tadashi Shoji gown. She has since attended the 2017 Grammys, Paris Fashion Week and covered several magazines, including Rolling Stone.

