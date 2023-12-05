Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Dempsey are the embodiment of a stylish couple.

Patrick, 57, and Jillian, 57, attended the London premiere of Dempsey’s latest film, Ferrari, on Monday, December 4, in coordinated elegant looks.

Jillian wore a black strapless floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline and an attached neck scarf that curved around in a train and draped elegantly over her wrist. She wore her hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle. For glam, Jillian opted for black eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and neutral pink lipstick.

Patrick, for his part, looked polished in a navy double breasted suit by Giorgio Armani. He paired this with black dress shoes, a watch and, of course, his wedding ring.

While looking at photos of the stylish couple from the evening, we can’t help but be reminded of the almost identical outfits they wore to the London premiere of Bridget Jones’ Baby in September 2016. There, Jillian wore a strikingly similar floor-length strapless black gown with an attached neck scarf. Patrick also wore an almost identical double breasted suit at the glitzy event.

On the same day as the Ferrari premiere, Jillian posted two photos of the couple posing together on the red carpet. The caption read: “UK Premiere of @ferrarithemovie with @patrickdempsey ♥️🏎️.” It went on to include details of both her and Patrick’s looks for the evening. Jillian noted that Patrick was styled by men’s celebrity stylist Warren Alfie Baker, and that his “grooming” was done by herself.

Jillian revealed that she used a “gold bar sculpting face tool, eye masks, mixturizer, spot stick concealer, and Roomie & Roadie Hair Pomades” to prep her husband’s skin and hair before he hit the red carpet.

In the same caption, she also revealed that she did her own makeup for the evening.

This comes as no surprise, as Jillian is a professional makeup artist. In fact, all of the skincare and hair products that Jillian used on Patrick come from her own beauty line, Jillian Dempsey.

This is not the first time Jillian has helped Patrick with his skincare. In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram on November 8, Patrick sat with his arms crossed and eye masks under his eyes as Jillian rolled the gold bar face sculpting tool across her husband’s face.

“Think of this like maybe a gua sha on steroids. Do you know what I mean?” she asked.

“I have no idea what you mean,” Patrick replied.

The pair first met in 1994 when Patrick was a client at Jillian’s hair salon. They got married in 1999 and share three children together — Talula Fyfe Dempsey, 21, Darby Galen Dempsey, 16, and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey, 16.