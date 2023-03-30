Patrick Dempsey’s got it made! The actor never has to go far if he wants to get pampered — thanks to his wife, Jillian Dempsey.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 57, was the star of a recent shoot for Jillian’s namesake cosmetics label. The beauty guru, 57, shared a video from set via Instagram on Wednesday, March 29, which showed her giving her husband a luxurious facial massage.

Jillian pulled out all the stops, moisturizing Patrick’s face before giving placing a mask below his eyes. She then used a gold roller to massage, tighten and depuff his dermis. The Enchanted star was a good sport throughout the process, smiling up at Jillian and occasionally laughing.

“No snoozing on the job Paddy!” Jillian joked in the caption. “Thank you for being such a fun model on our shoot days — Such a simple yet effective recipe for you: Eye Masks, Mixturizer, Gold Bar, Spot Stick and the Roomie Hair Pomade!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Patrick helped promote Jillian’s line. In December 2022, the Sweet Home Alabama actor demonstrated how to apply his wife’s Mixturizer — a sheer, lightweight clear cream that aims to hydrate and nourish the skin with ingredients like vitamin C and E.

“Hey everybody! Today, I’m going to show you how to apply the Mixturizer by Jillian Dempsey,” Patrick said in the Instagram video. “As you can see, I’ve been using this one quite a bit. I’m up in the mountains and it’s really nice to keep your skin hydrated.” He then lathered the product in his hands before spreading it across his face, adding, “It’s just nice and easy [to] put it on my hands and my face.”

That same month, the Freedom Writers actor debuted a major hair transformation. Jillian unveiled the makeover via an Instagram Reel, in which Patrick is seen shaving his mane with a pair of clippers, ditching his voluminous crown for a blunt cut.

“Change is good!” Jillian wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!”

Dempsey’s wardrobe stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, gushed over the ‘do in the comments section of Jillian’s post, writing: “Ooooooh I love that buzz cut!” One of Jillian’s followers echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “He still manages to look good in every hair style.” A second fan said: “How does he keep getting more attractive?!”