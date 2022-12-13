Something new! Patrick Dempsey underwent a major hair transformation.

His wife and hairstylist, Jillian Dempsey, unveiled the makeover via an Instagram Reel on Monday, December 12. In the clip, the actor, 56, is seen shaving his mane with a pair of clippers, ditching his voluminous crown for a blunt cut.

“Change is good!” Jillian, 56, wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!”

Dempsey’s wardrobe stylist, Warren Alfie Baker, gushed over the ‘do in the comments section of Jillian’s post, writing: “Ooooooh I love that buzz cut!” One of Jillian’s followers echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “He still manages to look good in every hair style.” A different fan said: “How does he keep getting more attractive?!”

The buzz cut comes after Dempsey finished filming the upcoming movie Ferrari, in which he portrays race car driver Piero Taruffi. Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in the project that will be released in 2023. For the role, Dempsey dyed his hair platinum blonde to resemble his character’s white locks.

In November, the Valentine’s Day actor opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about his transformation to blonde. “It wasn’t supposed to be that white initially,” he told Kimmel, 55. He continued, “It took a considerable amount of time to do it, like six hours.” The Bridget Jones’s Diary star laughed about how his scalp was peeling off by the end of the process.

Before bleaching his hair, McDreamy rocked his signature salt and pepper look.

Through all hair changes, Dempsey never fails to look handsome on the red carpet. At the Disenchanted premiere in November, the actor donned brunette locks and wore a navy suit with pinstripe details by Brunello Cucinelli. Underneath, he sported an azure shirt and completed the ensemble with black shoes and gold metal details.

He adorably posed alongside Jillian and his daughter, Talula Fyfe Dempsey, at the premiere. Both blondes looked effortlessly elegant at the event and twinned in black gowns.

Talula, 20, donned a V-neck dress completed with cutouts on her sides. She wore her mane down and opted for a smokey eyeshadow look. For shoes, she styled a pair of black open toed heels.

Jillian, for her part, wore a beautiful A-line gown. The sleek and strapless masterpiece was finished with pockets and the beauty guru wore her locks blown out. For glam, she went with a dark eye makeup and a peachy lip. She finished her getup with a gold chain necklace and a simple bangle on her wrist. Her classy look was completed with strappy black heels.

The duo tied the knot in 1999 and also share 15-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby.