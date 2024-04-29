Patrick Mahomes is not ashamed of his dad bod.

Mahomes, 28, teamed up with Coors Light on Monday, April 29, to embrace his physique in the most hilarious — and stylish — way. For their partnership, Mahomes dropped a number of graphic T-shirts, including one that reads “Dad Bod” across the chest. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback modeled the shirt and shrugged in a campaign photo. The collection also features a “Here’s My Six Pack” tee, featuring a case of beer, instead of abs.

The shirts retail for $25 at CoorsLight.com. Proceeds are being donated to Mahomes’ charity, the Mahomies Foundation — which works to raise money for children and communities in need.

Mahomes first addressed his dad bod in January after he went viral on social media for talking to his team while shirtless.

“Yooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” Mahomes quipped via X alongside laughing emojis and the “Dad Bod SZN” hashtag. “Like I got kids!!!!” (He shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 18 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes.)

Patrick further opened up about his figure during a press conference ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. “I have a six pack, it’s just under the dad bod,” he said. “If you feel — there might be some skin there, but then underneath that, the six pack is there. You just gotta get real close and squint a little bit. I think you’ll see it.”

Earlier this month, he told TIME his body is perfect for his football position. “I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take.”

When he’s not going shirtless, Patrick can be seen rocking golf gear, classy suits, athleisure and more. On Thursday, April 25, he and Brittany, 28, looked their best at the TIME100 Gala in New York City.

Patrick, for his part, looked his best in a burgundy suit with a black dress shirt underneath. Brittany, meanwhile, sparkled in a crystal embellished crop top and an A-line pleated skirt from Sau Lee.