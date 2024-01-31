Patrick Mahomes is getting the last laugh after seeing new footage from inside the locker room after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the big game.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” Mahomes, 28, wrote via X on Wednesday, January 31, alongside three laughing emojis and a “Dad Bod SZN” hashtag. “Like I got kids!!!!”

Mahomes is referring to a screenshot of The CW’s “Inside the NFL” behind-the-scenes footage after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28. In the clip, the Chiefs’ starting quarterback delivered a victory speech to his teammates in the locker room after the game.

“Great job today,” Mahomes bellowed. “Like, I’ve been saying: We ain’t done yet!”

Mahomes shares daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes. While Patrick is one of the most accomplished QBs presently, he credits his family for his focus.

“To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we’re living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” Patrick gushed during the NFL Honors ceremony in February 2023 after being awarded MVP for the second year in a row. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all.”

He added at the time: “Thank you for always being there for me in good times and my bad. [I] love y’all.”

While Patrick sees his “dad bod” as a pride of joy, he also works hard to stay in shape during the NFL season.

“I told Bobby [Stroupe, my trainer] just to continue to challenge me, continue to bring different stuff,” he previously told Men’s Health in February 2021. “He’s really helped me execute at an even higher level on the field.”

Stroupe has been Patrick’s trainer since he was in fourth grade and inspired the quarterback to follow a holistic view of fitness, including workouts, a clean diet and recovery time.

“Let’s just be honest: He’s not a Greek god. If you look at his anatomical setup, his body is built like a reverse centaur,” Stroupe noted to Men’s Health, noting that has adapted their workout plans. “He has a really big upper body and a triangular, smaller lower body.”

Stroupe also put together drills that challenge Patrick’s total-body mobility and impressive flexibility.

Patrick and the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers, whom they previously beat in the 2020 championship, at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.