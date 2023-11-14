On game day, we know what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is wearing underneath his uniform.

Mahomes, 28, appeared on the Monday, November 13, episode of ESPN’s ManningCast — featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning — to discuss the red underwear he wears during every NFL game.

“My wife Brittany [Mahomes] got them for me … I have to wear them,” Patrick told Peyton, 47, and Eli, 42. “I threw them on that first season; we had a pretty good season. I only wear them for game day though, so they’re not too worn down. They’re not nasty,” he said, noting that “I wash ‘em every once in a while at least.”

“If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them,” he confidently admitted. “I gotta just keep it rollin.’ As long as I’m winning football games I’ll keep the superstition going.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

Former Chiefs quarterback, Chad Henne, previously opened up about Patrick’s underwear during a February episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

When Schefter, 54, asked Henne, 38, what is something sees every game day that the audience doesn’t, the NFL star replied, “The superstitions. [Patrick] has to have a certain thing each and every day … [the] same pair of underwear that probably not a lot of people know. On game day, he’s been wearing it since I’ve been a part of it.”

Henne continued, joking, “[Patrick] is like like ‘Dude, what are you doing? Checking out my underwear?” He also revealed that Patrick’s briefs are red and either “Hannes or lululemon.”

“He comes in the locker room — boom, it’s right there. I’ll be stretching, and like I said, you just glimpse up, and you’re like, ‘Damn, kid’s wearing them again.’ This definitely has to be a superstition and a good-luck charm, for sure,” Henne explained.

Brittany, 28, and Patrick have been together since their high school days and tied the knot in March 2022. They’ve welcomed two kids together — daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 11 months.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first […]

Like Patrick, Brittany has a game day style ritual, often using the sporting events to dress up in preppy and festive outfits. From red and yellow ensembles to match the team’s colors to garments with her last name printed on them, she always looks her best.

Earlier this month, the entire family posed for Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims. In the images, they adorably matched in flannel pajamas and more loungewear. They posed together and Brittany even gave Bronze a kiss while Patrick cuddled with Sterling.