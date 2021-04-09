Patrick Starrr has come a long way since his days in the high school marching band. Not only has the makeup guru gained a heck of a lot of confidence and a massive following in the beauty space, but he’s also launched his own beauty brand, One/Size.

While he’s successfully grown his company through hard work and dedication (he just dropped his foundation product!), the 31-year-old star is also thankful to have had the Kardashian family’s support along the way.

“Kris Jenner has posted every single launch and has always encouraged me as an entrepreneur. She’s just an absolute dream to work with,” Starrr tells Us Weekly’s Stylish in an exclusive interview. “She was in my DMs … and just to have somewhat of a direct line and interaction with her is so awesome.”

Kris may be the matriarch, but she isn’t the only Kardashian supporting Starrr’s brand, which he first launched in July 2020.

Kim, who teamed up with the Youtuber for a makeup tutorial back in 2017, has also uplifted Starrr on more than one occasion. “Even after our collaboration, she’s always so sweet and so supportive even with her own cosmetic brand,” he tells Stylish. “It’s cool to see this camaraderie in cosmetics.”

Of course, Khloe, the hype woman that she is, has also had the Say Yas to the Guest host’s back. She even dropped him a voice note saying, “Get that bag, honey … we love you!”

While the Kardashian’s approve, Starrr’s beauty line stands out on it’s own. From the sleek packaging and outstanding creative to the high quality formulas, One/Size is a game changer.

The newest addition to his line? The Turn Up the Base Verastile Foundation Powder, which is available in 32 shades and has a creamy, bendable formula that blurs the appearance of pores and fine lines. It also comes in gorgeous red packaging with an easy to open notch — perfect for extra long acrylics!

The idea for the powder foundation came to be after Starr felt like “there wasn’t really anything for me and my texture concerns” on the market.

“The inspiration for the complexion line was a marching band — literally! To turn down the texture and turn up buttery, smooth skin by turning up the bass,” he tells Stylish. “I love the idea of a marching band because when I was in the high school marching band, we were able to come together and raise something beautiful, something loud, something disruptive.”

He continues: “This [new launch] is not just turning up the bass, but also giving the opportunity to express yourself and march to the beat of your own drum.”

The launch, which follows Starrr’s Secure the Blur Primer launch, was created in an effort to help the One/Size community “feel secure” in their own skin and “confident in the brand.”

“As a brand founder and as a minority, I want to make this [makeup] as digestible, aspirational and attainable as possible so that people aren’t afraid to be themselves — that’s what One/Size is all about.”