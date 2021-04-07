Can’t stop, won’t stop! Kim Kardashian earned a spot on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List on Tuesday, April 6, and had a full day of celebrations planned — including an ocean-side bikini photo shoot.

The 40-year-old reality star, who is worth $1 billion according Forbes, stopped by the beach to have some fun in the sun and the sand. Dressed in a low cut gold bikini and kneeling on the shore, the KKW Beauty founder splashed in the water for a few candid snaps.

She captioned the April 6 Instagram post, “Bliss.” Friends hopped into the comments section to not only shout out the star’s impressive bikini body, but also give her a virtual pat on the back for her billionaire title.

Longtime friend Stephanie Sheperd dropped some mermaid emojis on the picture, while Jonathan Cheban wrote, “Billionaire vibes.”

Fans also got in on the action, with slews of “stunning” and “congrats.”

While some celebrations were definitely in order, this billionaire certainly has hustle! It wasn’t all fun and games, Kardashian also had business to attend to in the hours that followed Forbes’ announcement.

Skims, the mogul’s clothing brand, dropped it’s newest collection Stretch Rib. The addition to the line is available in available in four shades: Soot, Rose Clay, Desert and Sea Haze. The range features bodysuits, bras, underwear, camisoles, thongs and briefs.

And as if there wasn’t enough going on the lawyer-to-be’s life, she also launched the first-ever Skims pop up store at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Obviously the store was as chic as possible and had every little detail nailed down. There was even a Skims Ice Cream cooler just outside!

The monochromatic box-like store has walls stocked to the brim with Skims shapewear in a range of colors and sizes as well as the new Stretch Rib collection.

Even though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clearly has a large bank account thanks to her many businesses, she has no intention of slowing down.

In fact, she’s planning on adding another namesake brand to her stacked resume. In March 2021 the mom of four filed a trademark for a skincare brand, which will be named SKNN by Kim.

Details about the beauty bosses’ newest venture are pretty under wraps, but according to documents obtained by Us Weekly it could include anything from salon services to hair accessories.

To take a look at what Kardashian was up to hours after being named a billionaire, keep scrolling!