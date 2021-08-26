Forever young! Paulina Porizkova always keeps it candid: spilling the tea on her skincare treatments, dating life, ageism — the list goes on.

And on Tuesday, August 24, she took things to a whole new level, sharing a fully nude, unretouched photo via Instagram. And to say she looks fabulous would seriously be the understatement of the century.

“For all of you who were unhappy about the retouching on my @lamag cover — and the rather large sticker — here is an unretouched version straight from the photographer @jill.greenberg. (I had to blur the nipple — IG weird nipple fear),” she started off her caption.

While the photo was filter and photoshop-free, the 56-year-old model assured her followers that she doesn’t “walk around looking this fab on a normal day.”

“This look took two hours of professional makeup and hair. And body makeup. And excellent lighting by a talented photographer. But the result is me looking my best — with no retouching and no filters and no anything else,” she wrote, adding her go-to hashtags, #betweenjloandbettywhite, #sexyhasnoexirationdate and #real.

For the photo shoot, Porizkova had an expert team at her beck and call, including stylist Alison Brooks, makeup artist Garrett Gervais and hairstylist Frankie Payne.

While clothing was nonexistent, the Czechoslovakian-born beauty did wear Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Gabriella Kiss and Lola Brooks.

Famous friends were quick to applaud the star for her unretouched photo. Sharon Stone commented, “Good for you,” while Tamara Mellon, Nigel Barker and Robyn Lawley dropped fire emojis.

Fans took a similar tune, obsessing over Porizkova’s next-level figure. “You are and look fabulous! Now, more than ever,” a user wrote. Someone else added: “You definitely look like a bronzed goddess! I’m proud of you!”

Porizkova is all about flaunting what she’s got — and doesn’t care what the haters have to say about her scantily-clad photos on the ‘gram.

“Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive,” she said to LA Magazine. “But the negative ones have been so mean. They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age.’”

And the unfiltered photos, which she has posted with more frequency over the past year, have been pretty well received. “I think people were craving that sort of authenticity,” she said. “Also, it was the year of COVID. Everybody was miserable and bored and I was miserable and bored and posting pictures of what I looked like when I was miserable and bored. So I guess that was relatable.”