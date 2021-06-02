Paulina Porizkova Talks Aging Gracefully: ‘Everything I Do Is Non-Invasive’

Paulina Porizkova is as real as it gets. The 56-year-old model has no hesitation showing off her makeup-free complexion — or owning up to the procedures that help her look toned and radiant.

“I mean, what I really do to look like this is lasers,” she told Page Six in a Tuesday, June 1, interview. “Everything I do is noninvasive and it’s incredibly subtle. The treatments that I prefer are the ones where you don’t look like you’ve been mauled by a bear.”

Resurfacing lasers and body tightening treatments certainly show results, but the Czechoslovakian-born model isn’t disillusioned. She’s well aware that a radio frequency treatment isn’t going to deliver face lift-level results.

“Look, cosmetics and skin treatments are not going to do plastic surgery on you,” she told the outlet. “It’s not like you’re going to use them and you’re going to look 20 years younger. It’s not only not realistic, but it’s impossible.”

That said, there are, of course, benefits. “The best you can hope for with skin treatment products is that, you know, you’ll have a glow, or your skin will be nice and supple.”

A quick scroll through Porizkova’s Instagram will certainly prove that her skin is not only “supple,” but will also give some insight into her favorite treatments.

The model, who is dating Aaron Sorkin, frequently takes her 418,000 followers with her into the dermatologist office and skincare cabinet, which filled with a handful of products from Beauty Pie.

Porizkova, who has yet to have Botox or filler, is a big fan of EmSculpt, a body sculpting procedure that helps to lift and tone.

“Cellulite. I’ve pretty much always had some — (more as I age) and despite trying to love and embrace myself as much as I can the way I am — I’m not particularly inspired to wear shorts and short skirts,” she captioned an April 2021 Instagram post.

The former Sports Illustrated model continued: “I’ve been trying out this EmTone machine courtesy of BTL aesthetics (my fellow Czechs, yay!) at Dr. Halaas’ office, which is supposed to reduce cellulite. After four treatments, I’m not perfectly smooth skinned — but the back of my thighs definitely look a lot better. Now I want to go back for more on my inner thighs. Is this what addiction is like??😱😱😱 (This last sentence is a JOKE — if it’s not funny please forgive me.😜)”

Porizkova has also shared her experience with EmSculptNeo, which tones the skin on the stomach, as well as the aftermath of her Plasma Pen treatment, which helps build collagen around the eyes.

