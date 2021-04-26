New couple alert! Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin turned heads as they made their red carpet debut at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.

The model, 56, was all smiles at the 2021 Oscars in a gold gown. The director, 59, stood beside her in a navy suit, posing with his hand around her waist.

News broke on Friday, April 23, that the New York native, who was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for The Trial of the Chicago 7, was dating the former America’s Next Top Model judge. Sorkin was previously married to Julia Bingham from 1996 to 2005, and the former couple share daughter Roxy, 20.

As for Porizkova, the Czechia native wed Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek in August 1989, going on to welcome sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22. When the pair announced their separation in 2018, the Model Summer author wrote via Instagram: “Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car. When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we’re ditching the bicycle. Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple. The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear. Expect to keep seeing happy family photos.”

In September of the following year, the rocker died naturally of heart disease at home at age 75.

“Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced on Instagram at the time. “Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together. I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”

The actress also shared a message from her sons, calling their dad a “prolific doodler.” The rest of the note read, “His passing was sudden, unexpected and beyond heartbreaking. Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much.”

