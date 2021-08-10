Age is but a number! Paulina Porizkova is no stranger to stripping down for a good ‘gram, but her latest picture may just be her best yet.

The 56-year-model, who has been open about her struggle with the dating app Hinge, rocked a makeup-free face, messy hair and nothing but an oversized $11.95 hat she bought in a Miami tourist shop in her latest snap to prove that “sexy has no expiration date.”

While the Czechoslovakian-born beauty, who split with Aaron Sorkin last month, looked absolute flawless in the photo, she admitted that she faces ageism in the online dating world.

“So many of you expressed surprise that a famous model would be on a dating app,” she started off her Monday, August 9, Instagram caption. “You have offered advice: everything from ‘you don’t need a man, get a hobby, buy a cat – to – go to parties, call up whomever you’re interested in (because they are sure to want me?) and join a different dating app.”

She went onto explain that dating in her 50s, “even if you’re seen as attractive,” comes along with a different set of challenges.

“For one, the pool of available men is now a puddle. The ones who are my age and been single for a long time are single for some very good reasons. And most guys my age are looking for women ten to twenty years younger,” she added, explaining that the most-searched for age for a man is 50 and 18 for a woman. Of course, Porizkova also tagged on her go-to hashtags, #betweenjloandbettywhite and #sexyhasnoexpirationdate.

Famous friends quickly took to the comments, hyping up the model. Alyssa Milano said, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world and I love you,” while Kristin Bauer van Straten wrote: “Don’t get me started. Most searched age is 18?! Pathetic! And I’d never ever say BUY a cat!!! You should always ADOPT … 4 of them!”

Porizkova’s Hinge struggles are in part due to the fact that she can’t to maintain a profile on the platform — it keeps kicking her off.

In July, she took to Instagram to call out the app and share some of her dating woes.

“OK. What’s up @hinge? I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I have violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines,” she shared. “I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now when I need it — I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?”