A brunette beauty! Chrishell Stause served up a major surprise at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, hitting the red carpet with a whole new ‘do.

The 40-year-old reality star ditched her blonde locks for the Tuesday, December 7, awards show, sporting a chocolate brown hue that looked insanely gorgeous.

And get this: the whole transformation went down just hours before she hit the red carpet. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram Stories to show hairstylist Bradley Leake mixing up her new color with some Redken products. She even showed the formula being painted on her roots!

“We decided to change it up and go for something a little sultry and sexy and darker, but still soft,” Leake exclusively told Us Weekly. Once the color was locked and loaded, he prepped the hair with the Colorwow Dream Coat before giving her a “sleek blowout” using the Infrared Blowdryer from Boujee Beauty.

“I used a 1.75 inch curling iron from Boujee Beauty to add soft waves through the ends and finished with the Hidden Crown Hair Extra Long Curl Bar,” Leake added. To complete the look, he spritzed the Colorowow Extra Shine Spray and the L’Oréal Paris Root Concealer Powder to “redefine the hairline.”

Fans are already obsessing over Stause’s new color and much longer length, taking Twitter by storm. “Chrishell is my hair goals like idc if it’s extensions I want her hair,” a user wrote, while another said, “Obsessed with Chrishell’s new hair.”

While her luscious locks stole the show, the rest of the reality star’s look was equally as impressive. For the event, she rocked a bright red crepe dress from Genny’s spring summer 2021 collection. It featured cut outs along the front and a slit up the leg.

She worked with Kissed by Nicholas and makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, who prepped her skin with Innisfree skincare products. When it came to glam, the duo gave Stause a sultry face beat and sparkly eye. All in all, she looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet.

While Stause’s beau, Jason Oppenheim, was missing in action, her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn was in attendance. The 33-year-old fashion designer obviously brought out all the stops for the awards show, oozing Old Hollywood Glamour. She stunned in a black satin dress, which she paired with a pump from her latest collaboration with Shoedazzle.

Quinn, who recently launched a makeup collection with Ciaté London, exclusively told Us Weekly that her drop with the footwear brand was all about “holiday sparkle.”

“I wanted these to be very holiday, very extra sparkle and glitter,” she told Us in November. “There’s a lot of movement and tassels and I want people to feel special, to either give to a friend or for yourself.”