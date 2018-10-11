It’s official! Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be a part of their cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday, October 12, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, serving as a page boy and bridesmaid respectively. And since the young royals steal the show every time they are tapped to be in a wedding party, we decided to get an expert opinion on what we can expect to see the brother-sister duo wearing on the big day.

Pepa Gonzalez, the founder of London-based children’s brand Pepa & Co, designed the precocious knickerbockers, cummerbunds and dresses George, Charlotte and the rest of the wedding party wore for Pippa Middleton’s May 2017 nuptials, so she knows a thing or two about British weddings and royal protocol and wouldn’t be surprised if Eugenie opts for a similarly timeless aesthetic.

7 Wedding Dresses We’d Love to See Princess Eugenie Wear for Her Royal Wedding

“I think they will keep the bridesmaids and page boy outfits fairly traditional to go with the glorious setting of Windsor Castle,” Gonzalez tells Us. “Expect to see ivory outfits for the flower girls perhaps with a hint of lace and color sash and possibly some British design detailing like Peter Pan collar shirts for the page boys – design touches that are suited to a royal wedding.”

When Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews at St Mark’s Church, George and his fellow page boys rocked champagne-colored knickerbockers with double-breasted Peter Pan collar shirts (a nod to what Gonzalez calls “classic British style”). Charlotte and the bridesmaids, meanwhile, were pretty in blush pink-accented knee-length frocks with ruffled necklines and flower crowns.

“Our classic designs for Pippa’s wedding were intended to blend in with the lovely rural, countryside setting for a quintessentially English and traditional wedding,” Gonzalez shares. “The beautiful colors Pippa had carefully chosen for her wedding were so important to us when designing those pieces. Her style is very elegant and discreet.”

Princess Eugenie Could Wear Her Mom Sarah Ferguson’s York Tiara on Her Wedding Day

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018, however, the pint-sized style was noticeably more formal. George wore a shrunken version of his dad’s Blues and Royals military uniform, while Charlotte looked regal in a structured bright white dress by Givenchy (the same designer behind her new aunt’s breathtaking bridal gown).

Gonzalez wasn’t involved in designing those outfits but explains that the stark contrast between the two ceremonies is purely a matter of taste and circumstance. “For Meghan and Harry’s wedding, it made perfect sense that the page boy outfits were designed to complement the military outfit worn by the groom,” she says. “It was unusual, however, to see Prince George in full length trousers for the first time.”

She says the vintage-inspired designs Middleton chose is reflective of a growing trend in the U.K. toward more nostalgic fashion pieces, and Pepa & Co has an entire Celebration Collection devoted to ready-to-wear hand-smocked dresses, tights and hairpieces for girls and Peter Pan- and Mandarin-collar shirts, knickerbockers and cummerbunds for boys that are perfect for weddings, christenings, parties and more.

7 Details You Probably Haven’t Heard About Duchess Meghan’s Givenchy Wedding Dress and Veil

So while we are obviously excited to see what the Princess Eugenie will wear to walk down the aisle (we’ve already done a bit of speculating!), we are equally looking forward to seeing how insanely adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte will look as they join their fellow page boys and bridesmaids in the royal wedding party.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!