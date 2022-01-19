Camera ready! If you thought Pete Davidson looked a little extra airbrushed for New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Miley Cyrus, you’re not wrong. As it turns out, the 28-year-old comedian decided to get a spray tan before taking the stage.

During a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Tuesday, January 18, the Saturday Night Live star revealed that he was told to get a tanning treatment because he’s “really white” and a little extra color would help him not look “so bad on camera.”

And even though he looked tanned and fabulous on stage, Davidson admitted that he doesn’t actually like “the whole hosting thing.” In fact, he finds the ordeal to be pretty “embarrassing.”

While it may not be his cup of tea, the NBC special was a hit. While many fans applauded the star’s sketches, jokes and overall showmanship, other couldn’t get over his interesting outfit choices.

He whipped out a handful of outfits throughout the course of the show, but it was wild tiger shirt, which he paired with tie dye pants, that stole show — just look to Twitter for proof.

“Really digging Pete Davidson’s tiger shirt,” a user wrote, while another added, “I need Pete Davidson’s shirt in my life.”

In addition to his causal attire, the King of Staten Island actor also got all dolled up in a tuxedo for the show’s official promotion. While some thought he was dapperly dressed, others felt that his bleach blonde hair and pale complexion paired with the tux made him look like Beetlejuice.

“Still lobbying for Pete Davidson to play young Beetlejuice,” a fan tweeted, while another said, “Pete Davidson looks like a millennial Beetlejuice.”

Davidson’s fashion moments were the only ones making headlines. Cyrus, 29, has a major wardrobe malfunction in the middle of her performance. The star’s chain-link top snapped on stage. Rest assured, she handled the situation like a pro.

The “Party in the USA” singer casually changed the lyrics to her song. Rather than saying, “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everybody’s looking at me now. Like, who’s that chick that’s rocking kicks? She’s gotta be from out of town,” she sang, “ “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everybody’s definitely looking at me now. Like, who’s that chick that’s rocking kicks? I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Cyrus proceed to toss the tattered top to the side and strut backstage to change into a red Saint Laurent blazer.

With reporting by Diana Cooper.