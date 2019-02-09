Phoebe Robinson: What’s in My Bag?

Phoebe Robinson is super private. The What Men Want star is famously mum about her boyfriend, who she lives with in Brooklyn (she refers to him only as “British Baekoff”), and worries about losing important documents. Says the secretive star, 34, “If I accidentally left [a script] somewhere, I would just feel sick.”

We somehow convinced her to let Us take a peek at her essentials.

Love Lock

“My dad got me my carabiner keychain when we were shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods. I’ve had that since I was, like, 17.”

Just Like J.Lo

“I use La Mer. My makeup artist turned me on to it and, also, I saw that Jennifer Lopez uses it. So I’m, like, ‘I’m gonna use La Mer now.’”

Best Mate

“Sometimes I travel internationally because my boyfriend’s British. So I’ll get pounds and I never convert them back. I just keep them in my bag ’cause that’s a nice little memento of when we were in London.”

Neat Freak

“I try not to carry snacks around because when I do, then I get crumbs at the bottom. I always try to be like, ‘Just eat before you leave.’ I’ll carry Tic Tacs and that’s it.”

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

“I travel between different time zones and I’m always unable to sleep, so I take CVS-brand melatonin.”

What else is inside Robinson’s Stella McCartney Falabella tote? An iPhone XS in a (PRODUCT)RED case; flip flops from Equinox; Apple AirPods; Marc Jacobs sunglasses; a Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ma’Damn; Burt’s Bees’ Facial Cleansing Towelettes; a La Mer moisturizer; a La Mer Renewal Oil; a Chanel nail polish in Organdi; a Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch hand cream; a Hudson Made New York Lip Saver (made exclusively for JetBlue Mint); Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria by Beverly Daniel Tatum; a MetroCard; a New York state ID; a debit card; a Target card; a SAG card; cash; black hair ties; a passport; Gas-X; Emergen-C; Kleenex; a Cibo Express hand sanitizer; a Pilot G2 pen; Aleve and a portable charger.

