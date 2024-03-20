Pink just revealed the reason behind her 12-year-old daughter Willow’s latest hair transformation.

In a TikTok video uploaded by a fan on March 10, the 44-year-old singer spoke to an audience while on stage in New Zealand as a part of her Summer Carnival Tour.

“I told her, I made the mistake of complimenting her beautiful long hair and so she shaved it off,” Pink told the crowd, laughing. “So contrary to popular belief, it was not my idea. I was living vicariously through my children that have hair.”

Willow showed off her newly shaved hair in an Instagram carousel posted by Pink on February 26. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo posed with Australian soccer player Lydia Williams while backstage at one of Pink’s concerts in Canberra, Australia. They also held up purple soccer jerseys with their names on them.

Pink captioned the post: “Thank you @lydsaussie13 for presenting me and Willow with our very own @Matildas goalkeeper jerseys ⚽️,” adding, “@mackenziearnold sorry you couldn’t join us, but we’ll be cheering you on this week! 👏”

This isn’t the first time Willow has gotten a dramatic haircut; in September 2019, she shaved one side of her head. Cary Hart, Willow’s father and Pink’s husband, uploaded a photo of her haircut to Instagram at the time.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” he captioned the post. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow.”

Hart and Pink also share a son, Jameson, who is 7 years old.