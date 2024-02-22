Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pippa Middleton has Us dreaming of a beach vacation.

The British socialite and younger sister of Kate Middleton just took a mid-February vacation to St. Barts with her husband, James Matthews, and their three children. The 40-year-old’s toned abs made several appearances as she donned bikinis throughout the trip, but on Friday, February 16, we were zoned in on the white tennis dress she wore over her swimwear.

Middleton’s tennis dress came from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Tennis Collection. It’s called the Court Dress, and sadly, it’s no longer available. But that’s OK! You can create a similar look for less with this affordable pick from Amazon!

Get the Soothfeel Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Middleton’s dress had a high neckline with moisture-wicking fabric and built-in shorts. This Soothfeel dress has all of the above! She wore her designer pick with a white visor and round sunglasses, carrying a straw beach bag while walking barefoot in the sand. We can certainly do the same and fully recreate the look, or we can change things up.

This dress is certainly great for court sports, even boasting ball and phone pockets, but athletic dresses aren’t just for sports anymore! They’re super trendy for casual wear as well. Wear this one with a light jacket and sneakers or sandals and a kimono-style cardigan.

