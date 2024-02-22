Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Pippa Middleton Hits the Beach in a Sold-Out Tennis Dress — Get the Look

By
Pippa Middleton in St. Barts on February 16, 2024.
Pippa Middleton in St. Barts on February 16, 2024.MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pippa Middleton has Us dreaming of a beach vacation.

The British socialite and younger sister of Kate Middleton just took a mid-February vacation to St. Barts with her husband, James Matthews, and their three children. The 40-year-old’s toned abs made several appearances as she donned bikinis throughout the trip, but on Friday, February 16, we were zoned in on the white tennis dress she wore over her swimwear.

Middleton’s tennis dress came from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Tennis Collection. It’s called the Court Dress, and sadly, it’s no longer available. But that’s OK! You can create a similar look for less with this affordable pick from Amazon!

Pippa Middleton in St. Barts on February 16, 2024.
Pippa Middleton in St. Barts on February 16, 2024. MEGA
See it!

Get the Soothfeel Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Middleton’s dress had a high neckline with moisture-wicking fabric and built-in shorts. This Soothfeel dress has all of the above! She wore her designer pick with a white visor and round sunglasses, carrying a straw beach bag while walking barefoot in the sand. We can certainly do the same and fully recreate the look, or we can change things up.

This dress is certainly great for court sports, even boasting ball and phone pockets, but athletic dresses aren’t just for sports anymore! They’re super trendy for casual wear as well. Wear this one with a light jacket and sneakers or sandals and a kimono-style cardigan.

amazon-lillusory-sweater

Deal of the Day

This Slouchy Sweater Has Beach Bonfire Vibes — And It’s on Sale View Deal

Soothfeel Women's Tennis Golf Dress with Built in Shorts Sleeveless Workout Active Athletic Dress for Women with 4 Pockets (White, M)
Soothfeel

Soothfeel Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts

$31
See it!

Want to see some other options before making your purchase? Something else from Adidas, perhaps? A matching red neckline? Check out some other amazing picks on Amazon below!

Shop more white tennis dresses we love:

adidas Women's Tennis Y-Dress, White, Large
adidas

Adidas Tennis Y-Dress

$90
See it!
ASICS Women's Match Dress, M, Brilliant White
ASICS

Asics Match Dress

$95
See it!
Willit Women's Tennis Dress Sleeveless Golf Dress with Inner Shorts 4 Pockets White L
Willit

Willit Sleeveless Tennis Dress

$36
See it!

Not your style? Explore more activewear dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Love Chrissy Teigen’s $3,400 Jacket? Our Similar Amazon Pick Is 98% Less

In this article

1304006350bio pippa 206

Pippa Middleton

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!