Campbell “Pookie” Puckett was showered with a special designer gift from husband Jett Puckett following a recent girls trip to France.

Campell, 32, took to TikTok on Tuesday, June 25, to show off her new accessory: an extremely rare Christian Dior handbag that retails for $5,400. In the clip, Jett explained to the camera that he was “so excited” for his wife to return from a week-long getaway to Paris, that he did some shopping for her.

“Pregnant Pookie, you can open your eyes,” Jett, 33, said, revealing the Christian Dior wrapped present that was propped up next to a hydrangea arrangement. “I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and I cannot wait for our child.”

Campell looked at the gift box and immediately hugged Jett while tearing up at the gifts. She then opened the box and held up a black and white purse featuring French landmarks and gold hardware.

“It’s the special Paris print,” Jett told her. “It’s only seasonal. This print may never be made again.”

Campell then kissed her husband. “You are so sweet,” she gushed.

Jett then told her that the bag featured another surprise. “They’re gonna make a custom monogram for you on the back. It’s gonna say ‘Pookie’ on it.”

“I don’t have anything like this,” Campbell explained, as Jett told her there had “never” been a purse designed the same before. The pair concluded the video by sharing an adorable hug.

“How did I get so lucky to have the best husband in the world & a baby on the way😭👼🏼,” Campbell captioned the social media post.

The couple announced they are expecting their first baby earlier this month via social media. In the video, Jett cradled Campbell’s baby bump and kissed her tummy. The duo relaxed in a field and held up photos of her monogram on a clothesline.

“Our greatest blessing🤍,” Campbell captioned the post. “Baby Puckett coming soon @jettwpuckett.”