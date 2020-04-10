Glowing goddess! Iskra Lawrence models a series of swimsuits 9-months pregnant on her YouTube channel and it’s one of the most stunning things we’ve ever seen.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

On Thursday, April 9, the 29-year-old model shared a sped-up version of the video on her Instagram feed, in which she tries on a bunch of different swimwear looks. She notes that this will probably be the last time until after she gives birth to her first child, which is due any day now. As if that weren’t enough, she’s totally makeup-free!

“Lots of my last vids were more glam but I did this with zero makeup, because lots of quarantine days involve staying in PJs with no makeup on napping and snacking NOT being so productive and that’s fine,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I’ve not worked out once in at least 2 weeks and I’m slower at getting work done and if I get asked to go live on IG one more time I’m throwing my phone out the window😂😭 basically we are all just tryna figure these new lives out and we are doing our best. Sending you all so so much love.”

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

This comes just a few weeks after she posted a bunch of unretouched photos of herself in a playful blue bikini to raise money for an eating disorder charity. For every person that also shared a non-Photoshopped pic, tagging @aerie and #aerieReal, the underwear company donated $1 to Neda. “So get your real slay on for a great cause,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Keep scrolling to see all the different looks she paired together and where to get them yourself! It’s the perfect summer swim inspo.

So sleek and clean!

This fringe number is the perfect thing to throw over a swimsuit!

Mixing and matching is such an easy way to switch things up!

Why not play around with a bold, colorful print?

We love a chic crochet swimsuit like these bottoms.

A little bit of sleeve is the perfect way to amp up your swim look!