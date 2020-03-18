Happy hump day! Iskra Lawrence is here to brighten up your Wednesday, sharing unretouched photos of herself in a playful blue bikini — but there’s more to the photo than meets the eye!

In a series of snaps the 29-year-old posted to Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, the model showed off her baby bump in a two-piece swimsuit that’s equal parts adorable and sexy — just like her!

In the caption, she also explained that for every person that posted a Photoshop-free pic, tagging @aerie and #aerieReal, the underwear company will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to Neda, which is an organization that works to help people with eating disorders. “So get your real slay on for a great cause,” she wrote.

Wearing an aqua short-sleeve bikini top featuring buttons down the neckline with matching high-waisted bottoms, her hair falls in long loose waves with the top pulled back into a scrunchie. In the last shot, she has her hand around her belly, accentuating her growing pregnancy belly.

In November 2019, the blonde beauty announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Philip Payne in an Instagram post.

“It’s not just the two of us anymore, we’re soon to be a family of 3,” she wrote alongside a picture of Payne kissing her cheek as she held up a pregnancy stick. “Can’t believe I’m finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx.”

Since the big reveal, Lawrence has shared lots of snaps of her growing bump in bikini shoots and lingerie pics, continuing to spread her body-positive message with motherhood on the horizon.

“I’ve never been so grateful in my whole life,” she wrote in one on December 2, 2019. “I don’t and won’t take motherhood for granted. I’m sending love to all the mommas and those who have angel babies✨all bodies are magical and worthy of our appreciation, celebration and love.”

Keep scrolling to see a bikini-clad Lawrence for a good cause.

