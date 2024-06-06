Iskra Lawrence is hitting back at negative comments surrounding her pregnant body.

After the 33-year-old model — who is expecting her second baby with partner Philip Payne — strutted her stuff on the Cupshe runway during Miami Swim Week on Sunday, June 2, trolls took to social media to critique her appearance.

Lawrence shared screen grabs of their harsh words via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, slamming the haters for being “obsessed” and having “nothing more important to do.”

“Imagine body shaming a stranger on the internet that’s six months pregnant walking in Miami Swim Week more proud of her body than ever,” Lawrence wrote in her social media posts. She then encouraged fans to share their own clap backs to the trolls because she needed a “good laugh.”

She added, “I do want to thank these trolls for being so obsessed with me they made commenting on my big fat pregnant body their biggest priority … so impressive you have nothing more important to do such a surprise.”

On the runway, Lawrence was a glowing sight in multiple vibrant swimsuits that showed off her growing belly. She smiled and cradled her bump as fans cheered her on from the front row.

Lawrence announced her pregnancy in April, sharing a carousel of images of herself, Payne and their 4-year-old son, Alpha. Lawrence looked angelic in a white sundress as she held up a positive pregnancy test.

In a follow-up post shared days later, Lawrence revealed that her dream of growing her family came after “months of negative tests.” She shared a video of herself crying after finally getting pregnant with the hopes of comforting women who have experienced similar challenges.

“The moment I found out, after months of negative tests,” Lawrence wrote. “I was shaking when I saw those two lines. I’m honestly still in disbelief, awe and constant gratitude. I’ll be sharing more of the journey of trying to conceive especially as this week is national infertility awareness week. I’m sending all my love to those on their own fertility journeys. I see you and love you.”

Lawrence revealed in May that her new bundle of joy is a baby girl.