Iskra Lawrence showed off her pregnancy glow on the runway during Miami Swim Week.

Lawrence, 33, who is expecting her second child with partner and music producer Philip Payne, strutted her stuff in a patterned bikini at the Cupshe show on Sunday, June 2.

The model’s growing belly was on full display as she flashed a wide smile and waved at attendees. She paired the set with strappy PVC sandal heels, dainty accessories, a fun eye look and loose waves in her hair.

Lawrence announced her pregnancy in April, sharing a carousel of images of herself, Payne and their 4-year-old son, Alpha. Lawrence looked angelic in a white sundress as she held up a positive pregnancy test.

In a follow-up post shared days later, Lawrence revealed that her dream of growing her family came after “months of negative tests.” She shared in a video of herself crying after finally getting pregnant with the hopes of comforting women who have experienced similar challenges.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“The moment I found out, after months of negative tests,” Lawrence wrote. “I was shaking when I saw those two lines. I’m honestly still in disbelief, awe and constant gratitude. I’ll be sharing more of the journey of trying to conceive especially as this week is national infertility awareness week. I’m sending all my love to those on their own fertility journeys. I see you and love you.”

Lawrence revealed in May that her new bundle of joy is a baby girl. She announced the sex in an ad for the lingerie brand AdoreMe.

“To my daughter,” she captioned a clip from the campaign via Instagram. “In the depths of my dreams, I envisioned you, a radiant light, a miracle come true. In the cocoon of my womb, a connection so deep. You are a part of me, a loving bond we will forever keep. You are divinely created by God’s grace, my precious daughter, I can’t wait to see your little face.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Bump-Baring Maternity Looks: Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Adwoa ... Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit. Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she […]

Lawrence and Payne welcomed Alpha in 2020 after sparking up a romance in 2018. The two crossed paths at a party. Payne described the moment on his girlfriend’s YouTube channel in September 2019, explaining, “So, we’re at this party, I’m jamming . . . I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling [woman].”