Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Hair Is Getting Curlier

Khloé Kardashian revealed the reason her hair is getting curlier as her pregnancy progresses — she can’t get Brazilian blowouts anymore.

“I have been Brazilian blow-drying my hair for years,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, said in a Snapchat video on Saturday, January 20, “because I want straight hair and you always want what you don’t have.”

The reality TV star, who’s expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, continued, “Now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back.”

Lifting her long hair to show her ringlets, she added, “It’s always curlier underneath.”

“It’s frizzy right now but it’s coming back and I actually like it now,” she concluded with a shrug.

The Good American designer then shared a video of the product she’s using to enhance her waves —celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin‘s Ouai Wave Spray, and asked her pal to send her some “because I’m cheap and I don’t want to buy this.” (A 5 oz. bottle sells for $40 at Sephora.)

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the E! star is pregnant and revealed the following month that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are expecting a boy.

Kardashian confirmed she was expecting in December and has been opening up about her pregnancy. On Friday, January 19, a fan asked her via Twitter if she had chosen a baby name yet. “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby,” she responded.

The question came just hours after her sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West announced the name of their third child, who they welcomed via surrogate on Monday, January 15. They have named their little girl Chicago West.

