Oh, wow! Presley Gerber just debuted another face tattoo and it’s even bigger than the last one.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17, the 20-year-old shared a black-and-white selfie that showcased another face tat. On his right cheek, the model now has a large star with what looked like ‘LA’ in the center. He simply captioned the pic, “colorblind.”

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber originally got “misunderstood” written on his other cheek — courtesy of celeb tattoo artist JonBoy — on Friday, February 7. Though there was a lot of backlash and concern over it, he never has cared.

He took to his Instagram Story the following day to address those who told him he’d regret it. “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it,” he told his followers.“I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

Then on Wednesday, March 11, he posted a statement to his Instagram Story, writing, “Most and a lot of people can get a face lift, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age. But I get a face tattoo and now people love to hate me. Hmmmm?”

A source exclusively told Us that Kaia Gerber’s brother was going through a tough time, trying to define his own place in the world.

“Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now. He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he’s been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts.”

The source continued, “Presley feels like there’s a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful, and Kaia is thought of as a ‘sweetheart’ and Cindy and Rande have such respected reputations in everything they do. He wants to do his own thing and find his own place in the world.”

