Presley Gerber has no time for critics! On Wednesday, March 11, the 20-year-old took to his Instagram Story with a statement regarding the unexpected face tattoo he first revealed to his 43.9k Instagram followers on February 7.

Stars Are Expressing Themselves With Face Tattoos — Including Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Presley Gerber and More!

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lift, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age,” Kaia Gerber’s brother wrote on the ‘gram, “But I get a face tattoo and now people love to hate me. Hmmmm?”

See All the Tattoos Miley Cyrus Has Gotten Since Her Split From Liam Hemsworth

In Cindy Crawford’s son’s since-deleted Instagram video, he’s shown getting the face tattoo from celebrity inker Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena, specifically the word “misunderstood,” in small uppercase font on his right cheek.

Gerber has since deleted all of the photos and videos of the tattoo from his Instagram page.

And this isn’t the first time he’s responded to the backlash surrounding his new face ink. On Saturday, February 8, he took to his Instagram Story to address the haters who told him he’d regret the design.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it,” he told his followers.“I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

“Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he’s been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts.”

“Presley feels like there’s a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful and Kaia is thought of as a ‘sweetheart’ and Cindy and Rande have such respected reputations in everything they do,” the source added. “He wants to do his own thing and find his own place in the world.”