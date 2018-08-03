Prince George may have just celebrated his fifth birthday on July 22, but just because he is tender in age does not mean that he is lacking in style. His mom is Kate Middleton, after all. So, it should come as no surprise that even though he’s had less than six trips around the sun, the tot is already making best-dressed lists. Specifically Tatler’s Best Dressed of Britain 2018.

Prince George is among 30 of the most fashionable Brits, according to the glossy — and from the looks of it, he is some good company. Not only is his new auntie, Meghan Markle, on the list, but so is his momma (duh) and many other notable fashion plates such as Amal Clooney and Dua Lipa as well as fashionable gents such as Daniel Kaluuya, Harry Styles and Ricardo Tisci. If that’s not formidable (and fashionable) company, we don’t know what is.

So what makes Prince George just so darn chic? Well, he’s pretty much brought back tailored shorts and coordinating cable knit sweaters. Oh, and his sock game is world class. If you want to get an idea of just how tastefully the young royal dresses, you need only check out a family portrait — or pics from his aunt Duchess Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, in which he rocked Givenchy Haute Couture like a king.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have some big (ish) loafers to fill, but given that their mother, grandmother (Camilla Parker Bowles) and great gran (Queen Elizabeth) all made the list, it’s pretty much a given that good taste is a genetic trait.

