Prince William may be of royal blood but he’s also just a regular ol’ dad. He showed off this relatable side when visiting a park in Blackpool with his wife Kate Middleton on Wednesday, March 6. And it was just too cute.

When chatting with some locals, the Duke of Cambridge joked with a fellow father who was there with the group Dads 4 Life. When the local told William he only learned to style his daughter’s hair after watching Youtube tutorials, the royal dad of three sympathized and related.

“Never try to do a ponytail! Nightmare,” he recounted, referring to his daughter 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

His wife swiftly swooped in and asked the tough questions. “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

Of course, if the Duke struggled with a basic ponytail he isn’t ready for something as advanced as a braid. “I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on,” he replied.

This adorable little interaction comes less than a week after the Duchess showed off her awesome braiding moves when visiting a Cinemagic charity named Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. It was during this outing on Thursday, February 28, that Kensington Palace posted a video on Twitter of the royal mom working with two other little girls to braid another girl’s hair.

“The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @Cinemagic make-up demonstration and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School,” they wrote in their Tweet.

It looks like Prince William should ask his wife to help him out in the hair styling department. Or he could take the other dad’s advice and watch a Youtube video or two. Either way from now on we’ll wonder which parent was behind Princess Charlotte’s hairstyle of the day!

