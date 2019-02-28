Kate Middleton may be known for the enviable bouncy blowouts and chic chignons, but it turns out the Duchess of Cambridge knows a thing or two about hair braiding as well. During a visit to the Cinemagic charity at the aptly named Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, February 28, the mom-of-three showed off her plaiting prowess while meeting with a group of young girls.

Kensington Palace shared a video of the Duchess’ handiwork on Twitter and explained that she was joining a “make-up demonstration” and “storyboard masterclass” with children from Malvern Primary School. Dressed in a royal blue sheath and sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, Kate and two lucky little helpers were tasked with braiding the hair of one of the children who was dressed in stage makeup and prosthetics.

🎞 The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @Cinemagic make-up demonstration and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JkKqeHVahN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

Cinemagic is an organization that uses film, television and digital technologies to help and inspire over half a million young people, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited to partake in some of the charity’s workshops. But hair braiding wasn’t the only talent Middleton showed off during her surprise trip to Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, February 27, she kicked off her stay by canoeing and pitching tents with children at the Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh. Later in the day, Will and Kate enjoyed a pick-up game of soccer — ahem, football — at Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, where the brunette beauty put her sporty style on display in a Barbour puffer coat, black skinny jeans and New Balance sneakers.

And because there is apparently nothing she can’t do, the Duchess closed out her first day by serving up drinks at a party at the Empire Music Hall. Proving to be the best dressed bartender around, the royal stunned in one of her sparkliest looks to date — a $2,500 shimmering mint green Missoni midi.

After a whirlwind two days, the couple is now expected to be heading home to the U.K., where we can only hope Duchess Kate will continue to perfect her braiding skills on Princess Charlotte.

