Royals

Kate Middleton Follows in the Queen’s Footsteps by Using a Private Dressmaker for Her Blue Frock

By
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

In her almost eight years as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has become an international fashion icon. Every time she steps out people all over the world can’t wait to look and see what she’s wearing, how she’s styled and who created the look.

But one of her recent ensembles a pale blue dress she wore to the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture on Tuesday, March 5, did not have a big — or even small— design house behind it. The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews Tweeted on Tuesday morning that the anniversary dress was created by a “private dressmaker.”

While Meghan Markle went with a gold and silver jacquard brocade dress (which we also do not know the designer of), the royal mom of three stunned in a light hued chiffon number. The look was seriously beautiful, with the fabric moving gracefully as she walked and the button detailing giving the high-necked top a bit of delicate intrigue.

 

Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England.This method of using a private designer is somewhat common in the royal family. Queen Elizabeth often wears numbers created by her personal <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/queen-letizia-of-spain-best-dresses-outfits-pics/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">royal</a> dressmakers Angela Kelly and Stuart Parvin. In fact, to the Prince of Wales’ anniversary on Tuesday the Queen wore a lovely polka dot dress with a purple tweed jacket overtop, which was an ensemble that was created by Parvin. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Even Middleton has turned to a private dressmaker in the past. Back in 2015, Hello! magazine reported that when visiting Home-Start children’s center in Woolwich, England, overtop of the Duchess’ ASOS maternity dress was a long black blazer that her private dressmaker made.

Unlike the Queen’s go-to creators, the name and identity of Middleton’s remains a mystery— one we cannot wait to solve. After all, she or he created a pretty memorable and gorgeous look.

