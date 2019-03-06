In her almost eight years as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has become an international fashion icon. Every time she steps out people all over the world can’t wait to look and see what she’s wearing, how she’s styled and who created the look.

But one of her recent ensembles a pale blue dress she wore to the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture on Tuesday, March 5, did not have a big — or even small— design house behind it. The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews Tweeted on Tuesday morning that the anniversary dress was created by a “private dressmaker.”

While Meghan Markle went with a gold and silver jacquard brocade dress (which we also do not know the designer of), the royal mom of three stunned in a light hued chiffon number. The look was seriously beautiful, with the fabric moving gracefully as she walked and the button detailing giving the high-necked top a bit of delicate intrigue.

Even Middleton has turned to a private dressmaker in the past. Back in 2015, Hello! magazine reported that when visiting Home-Start children’s center in Woolwich, England, overtop of the Duchess’ ASOS maternity dress was a long black blazer that her private dressmaker made.

Unlike the Queen’s go-to creators, the name and identity of Middleton’s remains a mystery— one we cannot wait to solve. After all, she or he created a pretty memorable and gorgeous look.

