We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

Breaking Royal Tradition! Meghan Wants a ‘Direct Voice’ to Communicate With the Public

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin and news director Brody Brown welcomed Royals insider Omid Scobie (the man behind the wildly popular On Heir podcast) to talk about Duchess Meghan Markle’s amazing style on the Royal Tour of Morocco. He even spilled the details of exactly what goes into planning and executing the packing for several public appearances and the little known fact that the Duchess travels with her personal hairstylist George Northwood (he also accompanied her on her Royal Tour Down Under in the fall!). However, we learned that she does her own makeup (find out who she learned from!). Oh, and he even explained the real reason why she wore red for her first photo opp. Get the scoop in the podcast!

Love Meghan Markle’s Ecksand Illusion Cuffs? Here Are 5 Gold Bar Earrings Inspired by Them

For more of the week’s hair news — including the best and worst hair trends on the Oscars 2019 red carpet — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

