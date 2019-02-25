Pretty spectacular! The A-list stars of film stepped out on Sunday, February 24, for the Oscars wearing the most exciting red carpet style of Awards Season 2019, including dramatic gowns worn by Emma Stone (futuristic bronze cap sleeves by Louis Vuitton), a flowy pink frock on Gemma Chan and a mirrored long sleeve, high neck Tom Ford confection seen on Jennifer Lopez.

The hair and makeup looks followed suit! Stars shined bright wearing center-parted sleek updos, bobs of all lengths and textures and makeup in myriad hues (hello, Laura Harrier, with your sky blue eyes and Constance Wu wearing punchy berry lips!) Tully star Charlize Theron made waves with an all new rich brunette blunt bob debuted specifically for the Oscars red carpet. Game of Thrones goddess Emilia Clarke switched her haircolor to a deep auburn chestnut hue for the occasion, too. Angela Bassett delighted in a mega-long ponytail resplendent with textured curls.

Even the guys brought the glamour. Billy Porter delighted in a tuxedo ball gown custom created by Christian Siriano and Jason Momoa rocked a couture rose-blush srunchi made for him by Fendi.

Indeed, there were many exciting moves on the Oscars 2019 red carpet, but these made our list for the boldest and brightest. Scroll through to see the top ten looks of the night, ranked by Us Weekly executive beauty and style editor Gwen Flamberg, then check out the stars’ glam squad pro’s tips and trick and scoop up the products they used to create the looks for Hollywood’s biggest night!