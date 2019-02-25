It wasn’t only Hollywood’s hottest women who brought their fashion A-game to the Oscars on Sunday, February 24. The men looked dashing, sharp and totally handsome.

Of course a lot of men walked the 91st annual Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles wearing clean classic tuxes like Bradley Cooper’s Tom Ford tux and Trevor Noah’s Salvatore Ferragamo. However, we also saw a lot of men making bold choices from bright colors to uniques styles. This approach is uncommon for award season’s more formal affair, but we are here for it. After all, the confidence it takes to pull off some of these looks makes them look even sexier.

Matching with his partner in life and hotness Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld in a pink Fendi tuxedo. Taking it a step even further, he wore a similar blush-hued scrunchie, giving us a fashion moment we won’t forget for years to come.

Texture was another daring choice a lot of the studs made. Velvet appeared to be a major trend from Chris Evans’ aqua blue one to Michael B. Jordan’s navy Tom Ford smoking jacket to David Oyelowo’s hunter green ensemble.

Then there were the men who just completely took red carpet fashion to a whole new level. Billy Porter stepped out in a custom-made Christian Siriano ballgown with a tuxedo jacket overtop. And Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman wore a wide-leg pant with a sequined train and a matching blazer. Just as the women always have, we loved to see all of these hunky men take the opportunity to show off their individual sense of style.

Keep scrolling to see some of Hollywood’s hottest men kill it in suits on the 2019 Oscars red carpet, from Bradley Cooper to Mario Lopez to Javier Bardem.