We’ve come to expect enviable manes from royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, but it’s quite possible that no one’s locks will every come close to eclipsing the publics love for Princess Diana‘s hair. Her signature cropped golden blonde hair was so popular, it triggered women everywhere to chop their locks off in an effort to add a bit of regal flair to their looks. So how did the iconic Princess Di ‘do come to be? According to the late Princess of Wales’ stylist, it was spontaneous.

McKnight, who is known as the hands of some of the most game-changing editorial hair looks that have graced magazine covers and runway shows, spilled in his new book, Hair by Sam McKnight, that her signature style was born out of a Vogue shoot that they did together. While the short hair on her 1990 cover quickly became immortalized, it turns out that the style in the photo actually a faux crop!

“I made her hair look short in the tiara for the shoot and she decided she liked it…As she was leaving, Diana asked what would I do to her hair if I had free reign…I suggested cutting it short and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then,” writes McKnight.

Looking to make a change for 2018 and can't get enough of the royals past and present?

