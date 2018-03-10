Whether she’s playing fierce FBI agent Alex Parish on Quanitco or stylishly slaying the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra is #goals. As it turns out, the Indian-born actress is a serious hair and makeup junkie, and she spoke with Us at an event for her collaboration with the new Booking.com “Book the U.S.” list about what it takes to achieve her luscious locks and her favorite way to instantly update her makeup look for a night out.

Taking her haircare regimen more seriously than most people take their skincare routine, Chopra’s glossy mane is a labor of love. To combat the constant heat and styling it endures on set, the Pantene ambassador told Us she regularly sets aside time to care for her hair.

Since she believes “moisture really is the key to keeping the hair shiny and healthy,” the former Bollywood actress likes to apply a Pantene conditioner to her locks and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. To pass the time, Chopra said she washes her face and does other things while the conditioner works its magic.

And just like serum is the key to a good skincare routine, Chopra also believes its the secret to healthy hair. She likes to apply a silkifier like the Pantene Serious Repair Detangler on the ends of her tresses after washing — but before drying — to add smoothness, shine and heat protection. She even sticks to the same ritual on-set to prevent damage: “Before I have my hair done for work or if I’m getting a blowout for an event, I’ll put the serum on the ends and through my hair to make sure that it’s moisturized and kept safe from the heat,” she shared

When it comes to makeup, the actress loves to have a good time. She believes makeup is a great way to “empower” women, and she is all about changing up her look from day to night. “Most modern working women really are on the go these days,” she said. “You have to go from early morning to night, I carry heels in my car … to switch those, and, for makeup, the quickest and the easiest way to switch up from day tonight is to change the lip.”

For day, the actress usually opts for a nude shade with pink undertones, but once the sun goes down, she is ready to let loose. She likes to pick “a fun color that you wouldn’t normally wear during the day”— like a deep blood red — because “it really transforms the whole face.”

If a bold lip isn’t your thing, Chopra also likes to play up her eyes. She’ll add a dash of “sharp eyeliner” and leave her lip bare for an equally transformative effect. Heading into spring, she is planning on adding a gold eyeshadow to the mix and maybe swapping out her usual nude pout for a “peachy or pink” shade. “I like to play with lighter colors,” she said. “Keep everything bright.”

