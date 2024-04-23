Queen Camilla is paying a sartorial tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla, 76, wore the late monarch’s brooch while visiting the Royal Lancers, a cavalry regiment in the British army, at their base in Catterick, England on Monday, April 22.

The brooch in question features a skull and crossbones design, which is fittingly the symbol of the Royal Lancers.

Camilla paired the eye-catching accessory with a navy blue dress by Fiona Clare, which featured a bright red collar and chain metal detailing on the shoulders. She topped the look off with a red hat, black leather gloves and a black clutch purse.

Related: Camilla's 1st Birthday as Queen Marked With Celebratory Gun Salutes Queen Camilla had a winding romantic journey before she settled down with King Charles III. Before meeting the now-monarch, Camilla studied in England, Switzerland, and France. Her future changed when she became a debutante in London’s high society in 1965 and one of her friends introduced her to Charles. The pair began to date in […]

The late Queen was photographed wearing the brooch on several occasions during her own visits to the regiment. She was appointed the Colonel-in-Chief to the 16th/5th Lancers, which preceded the Royal Lancers, in 1947 when she was just 21 years old.

Camilla was announced as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers in June 2023.

During her visit on Monday, the royal was greeted by a military salute. She then gave a speech in which she referenced her father, who joined the regiment in 1937.

“My father described the Regiment as a ‘highly efficient entity, highly skilled and full of personalities,’” Camilla said. “I have no doubt that your upcoming deployments will be characteristically successful and will only add to our Regiment’s rich history.”

As both King Charles and Princess Kate undergo their respective cancer treatments, Camilla, as well as Prince William, are having to put on brave faces as they carry out their royal duties in their absences.

Related: Royals Are Just Like Us! They have crowns, palaces and fancy titles, but King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and other members of the British royal family aren’t totally different from common folk. Take a look back at all the times the royals were just like Us!

Charles, 75, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, is hoping to resume his public engagements as early as May.

“At the moment HRH is doing very well and responding very well to treatment,” a source told Vanity Fair on April 22. “He is very keen to get back to public-facing duties before June if he can. He is doing well but is frustrated more than anything else that he has had to take time off. He is being a good patient but not always a patient one.”